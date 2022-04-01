Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on LNTH. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lantheus from a sell rating to a buy rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of Lantheus from $34.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th.

NASDAQ:LNTH traded up $2.32 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $57.63. The stock had a trading volume of 46,056 shares, compared to its average volume of 960,653. Lantheus has a twelve month low of $19.30 and a twelve month high of $58.28. The stock has a market cap of $3.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.89, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 2.61.

Lantheus ( NASDAQ:LNTH Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.08. Lantheus had a negative net margin of 16.76% and a positive return on equity of 6.80%. The business had revenue of $129.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.77 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.07 EPS. Lantheus’s revenue was up 37.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Lantheus will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Daniel Niedzwiecki sold 2,645 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.04, for a total transaction of $127,065.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Andrea Sabens sold 1,242 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.93, for a total transaction of $33,447.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 85,205 shares of company stock worth $4,060,666 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. City State Bank bought a new position in Lantheus in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Lantheus in the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Lantheus in the second quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in Lantheus by 218.5% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,838 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,947 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Manhattan Co. increased its stake in Lantheus by 39.5% in the third quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 4,324 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 1,224 shares during the last quarter. 95.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lantheus Company Profile (Get Rating)

Lantheus Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes diagnostic and therapeutic products that assist clinicians in the diagnosis and treatment of heart, cancer, and other diseases worldwide. It provides DEFINITY, a microbubble ultrasound enhancing agent used in ultrasound exams of the heart; TechneLite, a technetium generator for nuclear medicine; Xenon-133 to assess pulmonary function; Neurolite to identify the area within the brain where blood flow has been blocked or reduced due to stroke; Cardiolite, an injectable Tc-99m-labeled imaging agent; Thallium-201 to detect cardiovascular disease; and Gallium-67 to detect various infections and cancerous tumors.

