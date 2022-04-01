Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. TheStreet upgraded Laredo Petroleum from a d rating to a c rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Laredo Petroleum from $79.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Siebert Williams Shank raised Laredo Petroleum from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the stock from $86.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Raymond James raised their price target on Laredo Petroleum from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Laredo Petroleum from $72.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $100.80.

LPI stock traded up $5.29 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $84.43. 16,433 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 877,526. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.89. Laredo Petroleum has a one year low of $28.31 and a one year high of $99.26. The company has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.73 and a beta of 3.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78.

Laredo Petroleum ( NYSE:LPI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The oil and gas producer reported $3.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.32 by $0.07. Laredo Petroleum had a return on equity of 101.15% and a net margin of 10.40%. The business had revenue of $470.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $438.95 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.23 EPS. Laredo Petroleum’s revenue for the quarter was up 150.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Laredo Petroleum will post 28.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Bryan Lemmerman sold 4,657 shares of Laredo Petroleum stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.25, for a total transaction of $355,096.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO M. Jason Pigott sold 5,531 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.23, for a total value of $421,628.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 526,710 shares of company stock worth $38,529,393 in the last three months. 3.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Laredo Petroleum in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY bought a new position in Laredo Petroleum in the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Laredo Petroleum in the 3rd quarter valued at $98,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Laredo Petroleum by 43.7% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,309 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in Laredo Petroleum by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,959 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. 79.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Laredo Petroleum, Inc engages in the exploration, development and acquisition of oil and natural gas properties. It operates in the Permian Basin in West Texas. The company was founded by Randy A. Foutch in October 2006 and is headquartered in Tulsa, OK.

