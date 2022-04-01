Lassonde Industries (TSE:LAS.A) Stock Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $159.21

Shares of Lassonde Industries Inc (TSE:LAS.A – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$159.21 and traded as low as C$142.39. Lassonde Industries shares last traded at C$142.61, with a volume of 2,303 shares.

Separately, National Bankshares cut their price objective on Lassonde Industries from C$190.00 to C$172.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 24th.

The firm has a market cap of C$988.72 million and a PE ratio of 12.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.50. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$149.57 and a 200 day moving average price of C$159.21.

Lassonde Industries Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets various ready-to-drink fruit and vegetable juices and drinks in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company also offers cranberry sauces; and develops, manufactures, and markets specialty food products, including fondue broths and sauces, packaged corn-on-the-cob, and pasta sauces.

