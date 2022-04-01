Latham Group (NASDAQ:SWIM) Stock Price Down 5.7% After Analyst Downgrade

Latham Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIM – Get Rating)’s share price was down 5.7% during trading on Thursday after Barclays lowered their price target on the stock from $22.00 to $20.00. The stock traded as low as $13.14 and last traded at $13.19. Approximately 6,324 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 958,075 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.98.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Latham Group from $37.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 14th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Latham Group from $25.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Latham Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, March 25th. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Latham Group from $27.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Latham Group from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.67.

Get Latham Group alerts:

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SWIM. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in Latham Group in the 2nd quarter worth $1,213,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in Latham Group in the second quarter worth about $77,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in shares of Latham Group in the second quarter worth approximately $4,093,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Latham Group in the second quarter worth approximately $2,044,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Latham Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $257,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.02% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion and a P/E ratio of -23.64. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Latham Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:SWIM)

Latham Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets in-ground residential swimming pools in North America, Australia, and New Zealand. It offers a portfolio of pools and related products, including in-ground swimming pools, pool covers, and pool liners. The company was formerly known as Latham Topco, Inc and changed its name to Latham Group, Inc in March 2021.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Latham Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Latham Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.