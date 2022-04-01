Latham Group (NASDAQ:SWIM) Stock Price Down 5.7% After Analyst Downgrade

Latham Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIM – Get Rating)’s share price was down 5.7% during trading on Thursday after Barclays lowered their price target on the stock from $22.00 to $20.00. The stock traded as low as $13.14 and last traded at $13.19. Approximately 6,324 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 958,075 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.98.
Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Latham Group from $37.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 14th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Latham Group from $25.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Latham Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, March 25th. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Latham Group from $27.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Latham Group from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.67.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SWIM. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in Latham Group in the 2nd quarter worth $1,213,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in Latham Group in the second quarter worth about $77,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in shares of Latham Group in the second quarter worth approximately $4,093,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Latham Group in the second quarter worth approximately $2,044,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Latham Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $257,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.02% of the company’s stock.
Latham Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:SWIM)
Latham Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets in-ground residential swimming pools in North America, Australia, and New Zealand. It offers a portfolio of pools and related products, including in-ground swimming pools, pool covers, and pool liners. The company was formerly known as Latham Topco, Inc and changed its name to Latham Group, Inc in March 2021.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Latham Group (SWIM)
- High-Yielding Walgreens Boots Alliance Goes On Sale
- 3 Mid-Cap Value Stocks Ready to Run
- Institutional Support Has Paychex On Brink Of New All-Time Highs
- These Are Rock Bottom Prices For Five Below
- Tough Comps and Declining Consumer Sales Makes McCormick a Hold
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Latham Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Latham Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.