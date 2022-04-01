Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:LVHD) Shares Acquired by Investors Research Corp

Investors Research Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:LVHD – Get Rating) by 30.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,742 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the quarter. Investors Research Corp’s holdings in Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF were worth $110,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 46,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,697,000 after purchasing an additional 4,110 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF by 48.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 287,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,479,000 after purchasing an additional 93,110 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,070,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,051,000 after buying an additional 23,749 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $167,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 152,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,472,000 after purchasing an additional 7,779 shares during the period.

NASDAQ LVHD traded down $0.24 on Thursday, reaching $39.69. The company had a trading volume of 42,351 shares, compared to its average volume of 88,865. The business has a 50 day moving average of $38.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.28. Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF has a fifty-two week low of $34.70 and a fifty-two week high of $40.46.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 4th were paid a dividend of $0.079 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 3rd.

