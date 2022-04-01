LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

TREE has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their target price on shares of LendingTree from $310.00 to $265.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of LendingTree from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $123.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of LendingTree from $175.00 to $145.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 28th. Oppenheimer reissued an outperform rating and set a $190.00 target price on shares of LendingTree in a report on Monday. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of LendingTree from $275.00 to $250.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, LendingTree currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $207.44.

LendingTree stock traded down $0.22 during trading on Thursday, hitting $119.45. The stock had a trading volume of 880 shares, compared to its average volume of 215,868. LendingTree has a 1 year low of $90.97 and a 1 year high of $250.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $114.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $127.90. The stock has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.84 and a beta of 1.46.

LendingTree ( NASDAQ:TREE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 25th. The financial services provider reported ($1.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.16) by ($0.07). LendingTree had a net margin of 6.29% and a negative return on equity of 2.22%. The firm had revenue of $258.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $258.25 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.73) EPS. LendingTree’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that LendingTree will post -0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in LendingTree in the fourth quarter valued at $10,923,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in LendingTree by 62.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,114,327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $259,215,000 after buying an additional 815,531 shares during the period. Lumbard & Kellner LLC boosted its position in LendingTree by 170.0% during the fourth quarter. Lumbard & Kellner LLC now owns 5,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $660,000 after buying an additional 3,391 shares during the period. Comerica Bank boosted its position in LendingTree by 89.6% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 9,828 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,254,000 after buying an additional 4,644 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of LendingTree by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 81,193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,955,000 after purchasing an additional 11,754 shares during the period. 84.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LendingTree, Inc, through its subsidiary, LT Intermediate Company, LLC, operates online consumer platform in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home, Consumer, and Insurance. The Home segment offers purchase mortgage, refinance mortgage, reverse mortgage, and home equity loans; lines of credit; and real estate brokerage services.

