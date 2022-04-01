Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at HSBC

Investment analysts at HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on LI. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Li Auto from $49.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Li Auto from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Li Auto from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. China Renaissance Securities began coverage on shares of Li Auto in a report on Thursday, March 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.20 price target for the company. Finally, Macquarie began coverage on shares of Li Auto in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.93.

LI stock traded up $1.46 during trading on Friday, reaching $27.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 585,753 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,335,965. Li Auto has a 1 year low of $15.98 and a 1 year high of $37.45. The company has a quick ratio of 4.19, a current ratio of 4.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market capitalization of $27.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -545.40 and a beta of 1.90. The company’s fifty day moving average is $27.01 and its 200-day moving average is $29.12.

Li Auto ( NASDAQ:LI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.54. The firm had revenue of $10.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.92 billion. Li Auto had a negative return on equity of 0.89% and a negative net margin of 1.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 156.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.02 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Li Auto will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LI. Xiamen Xinweidachuang Investment Partnership Limited Partnership purchased a new position in Li Auto during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $221,102,000. Hhlr Advisors LTD. increased its holdings in Li Auto by 363.6% during the fourth quarter. Hhlr Advisors LTD. now owns 5,007,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,734,000 after buying an additional 3,927,300 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Li Auto by 13.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,990,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $709,591,000 after buying an additional 3,137,325 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Li Auto during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $98,126,000. Finally, WT Asset Management Ltd increased its holdings in Li Auto by 105.9% during the fourth quarter. WT Asset Management Ltd now owns 5,651,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,423,000 after buying an additional 2,907,153 shares during the period. 16.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Li Auto Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells smart electric sport utility vehicles (SUVs) in China. It offers Li ONE, a six-seat electric SUV that equipped with a range of extension system and smart vehicle solutions. The company was formerly known as Leading Ideal Inc and changed its name to Li Auto Inc in July 2020.

