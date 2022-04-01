Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Life Storage (NYSE:LSI – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Life Storage in a research report on Friday, December 17th. They set an outperform rating and a $186.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial raised their price target on Life Storage from $123.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Life Storage in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. They set a neutral rating and a $142.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp raised their price target on Life Storage from $146.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on Life Storage from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $143.70.

Shares of LSI traded up $3.14 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $143.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,356 shares, compared to its average volume of 528,169. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $132.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $132.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.44, a P/E/G ratio of 6.35 and a beta of 0.52. Life Storage has a 1-year low of $85.23 and a 1-year high of $154.45.

Life Storage ( NYSE:LSI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.58. The business had revenue of $221.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $219.08 million. Life Storage had a return on equity of 8.50% and a net margin of 31.82%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 32.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.07 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Life Storage will post 5.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th were given a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%. This is an increase from Life Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. Life Storage’s payout ratio is currently 126.58%.

In other Life Storage news, CEO Joseph Saffire sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.54, for a total transaction of $538,160.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Stephen R. Rusmisel sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.03, for a total value of $337,575.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 15,500 shares of company stock valued at $2,054,285. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Life Storage by 47.3% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 193,528 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $22,205,000 after acquiring an additional 62,108 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in Life Storage by 1.8% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 155,366 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,827,000 after buying an additional 2,785 shares in the last quarter. Caxton Associates LP acquired a new stake in Life Storage during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,025,000. Vision Capital Corp acquired a new stake in Life Storage during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,685,000. Finally, Man Group plc raised its stake in Life Storage by 118.6% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 151,907 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,430,000 after buying an additional 82,401 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.77% of the company’s stock.

Life Storage, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of self-storage properties. It offers commercial, vehicle, and wine storage services. The company was founded by Robert J. Attea, David L. Rogers, Kenneth F. Myszka, and Charles E. Lannon in 1982 and is headquartered in Buffalo, NY.

