Limbach Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMB) Director Laurel J. Krzeminski Buys 3,500 Shares

Limbach Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMB – Get Rating) Director Laurel J. Krzeminski bought 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.81 per share, for a total transaction of $23,835.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of LMB stock opened at $6.95 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.53. Limbach Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.83 and a twelve month high of $11.75. The company has a market capitalization of $72.44 million, a P/E ratio of 11.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Get Limbach alerts:

Limbach (NASDAQ:LMB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The construction company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.08. Limbach had a return on equity of 10.15% and a net margin of 1.37%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.05 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Limbach Holdings, Inc. will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Limbach by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,430 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 1,457 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Limbach by 18.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,657 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 2,690 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Limbach by 25.4% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 13,409 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 2,714 shares during the period. Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN boosted its position in shares of Limbach by 39.0% in the fourth quarter. Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN now owns 13,900 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 3,900 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Limbach in the third quarter worth about $67,000. 44.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on LMB. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Limbach in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Limbach from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Limbach in a research report on Saturday, March 26th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Limbach Company Profile (Get Rating)

Limbach Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of commercial specialty contractor services in the areas of heating, ventilation, air-conditioning (HVAC), plumbing, electrical and building controls for the design and construction of new and renovated buildings, maintenance services, energy retrofits, and equipment upgrades.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Limbach Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Limbach and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.