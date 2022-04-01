Limbach Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMB) Director Laurel J. Krzeminski Buys 3,500 Shares

Limbach Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMB – Get Rating) Director Laurel J. Krzeminski bought 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.81 per share, for a total transaction of $23,835.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.
Shares of LMB stock opened at $6.95 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.53. Limbach Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.83 and a twelve month high of $11.75. The company has a market capitalization of $72.44 million, a P/E ratio of 11.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.
Limbach (NASDAQ:LMB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The construction company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.08. Limbach had a return on equity of 10.15% and a net margin of 1.37%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.05 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Limbach Holdings, Inc. will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several research firms recently issued reports on LMB. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Limbach in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Limbach from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Limbach in a research report on Saturday, March 26th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.
Limbach Company Profile (Get Rating)
Limbach Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of commercial specialty contractor services in the areas of heating, ventilation, air-conditioning (HVAC), plumbing, electrical and building controls for the design and construction of new and renovated buildings, maintenance services, energy retrofits, and equipment upgrades.
