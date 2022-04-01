Limelight Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:LLNW) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Limelight Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:LLNW – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation, five have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $5.54.

LLNW has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Limelight Networks from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Limelight Networks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Cowen upgraded shares of Limelight Networks from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $4.00 to $6.00 in a report on Thursday, March 17th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Limelight Networks from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, March 21st. Finally, Truist Financial upgraded shares of Limelight Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $3.00 to $7.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th.

LLNW traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $5.22. 985,908 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,116,899. Limelight Networks has a 12-month low of $2.30 and a 12-month high of $5.48. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.32 and a 200 day moving average of $3.46. The firm has a market cap of $705.24 million, a P/E ratio of -11.33 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a current ratio of 3.65, a quick ratio of 3.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Limelight Networks ( NASDAQ:LLNW Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The information services provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.01). Limelight Networks had a negative return on equity of 24.94% and a negative net margin of 26.22%. The business had revenue of $62.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.57 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.06) earnings per share. Limelight Networks’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Limelight Networks will post -0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of Limelight Networks by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,132,200 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,883,000 after buying an additional 4,021 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in shares of Limelight Networks by 25.5% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 19,998 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 4,066 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Limelight Networks by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 174,464 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $598,000 after buying an additional 5,012 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its holdings in shares of Limelight Networks by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 163,050 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $388,000 after buying an additional 5,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Limelight Networks by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 308,805 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,059,000 after purchasing an additional 5,524 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.55% of the company’s stock.

Limelight Networks, Inc engages in the provision of content delivery network services. Its products include digital content and video delivery, cloud security, edge computing, origin storage and support services. The company’s solutions include realtime streaming, file distribution, live video and video on demand.

