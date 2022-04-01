Limelight Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:LLNW) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Limelight Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:LLNW – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation, five have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $5.54.
LLNW has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Limelight Networks from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Limelight Networks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Cowen upgraded shares of Limelight Networks from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $4.00 to $6.00 in a report on Thursday, March 17th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Limelight Networks from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, March 21st. Finally, Truist Financial upgraded shares of Limelight Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $3.00 to $7.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th.
LLNW traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $5.22. 985,908 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,116,899. Limelight Networks has a 12-month low of $2.30 and a 12-month high of $5.48. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.32 and a 200 day moving average of $3.46. The firm has a market cap of $705.24 million, a P/E ratio of -11.33 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a current ratio of 3.65, a quick ratio of 3.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of Limelight Networks by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,132,200 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,883,000 after buying an additional 4,021 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in shares of Limelight Networks by 25.5% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 19,998 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 4,066 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Limelight Networks by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 174,464 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $598,000 after buying an additional 5,012 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its holdings in shares of Limelight Networks by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 163,050 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $388,000 after buying an additional 5,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Limelight Networks by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 308,805 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,059,000 after purchasing an additional 5,524 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.55% of the company’s stock.
Limelight Networks Company Profile (Get Rating)
Limelight Networks, Inc engages in the provision of content delivery network services. Its products include digital content and video delivery, cloud security, edge computing, origin storage and support services. The company’s solutions include realtime streaming, file distribution, live video and video on demand.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Limelight Networks (LLNW)
- High-Yielding Walgreens Boots Alliance Goes On Sale
- These Are Rock Bottom Prices For Five Below
- Institutional Support Has Paychex On Brink Of New All-Time Highs
- Tough Comps and Declining Consumer Sales Makes McCormick a Hold
- 3 Mid-Cap Value Stocks Ready to Run
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Limelight Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Limelight Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.