Limestone Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMST) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.39 Per Share

Analysts expect Limestone Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMST – Get Rating) to announce earnings of $0.39 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Limestone Bancorp’s earnings. Limestone Bancorp reported earnings per share of $0.43 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 9.3%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Limestone Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $1.61 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.55 to $1.66. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $1.68 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.63 to $1.73. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Limestone Bancorp.

Get Limestone Bancorp alerts:

Limestone Bancorp (NASDAQ:LMST – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.03. Limestone Bancorp had a net margin of 25.55% and a return on equity of 11.85%. The firm had revenue of $12.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.30 million.

LMST has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Limestone Bancorp from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Limestone Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Shares of LMST stock opened at $20.90 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $19.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.02. Limestone Bancorp has a twelve month low of $15.40 and a twelve month high of $23.69. The company has a market capitalization of $138.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.66 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 16th. Limestone Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.20%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LMST. River Oaks Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Limestone Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $589,000. FJ Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Limestone Bancorp by 91.1% in the 3rd quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC now owns 214,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,842,000 after buying an additional 102,000 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Limestone Bancorp by 190.5% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 119,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,147,000 after buying an additional 78,333 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Limestone Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,161,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Limestone Bancorp by 16.3% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 138,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,590,000 after buying an additional 19,424 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 42.85% of the company’s stock.

About Limestone Bancorp (Get Rating)

Limestone Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of community bank with commercial and personal banking products. The firm includes wealth management and trust services, and an innovative on-line bank which delivers competitive deposit products and services through an on-line banking division operating under the name of Ascencia.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Limestone Bancorp (LMST)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Limestone Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Limestone Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.