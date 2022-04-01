Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO) Shares Sold by ARK Investment Management LLC

ARK Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO – Get Rating) by 14.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 35,996 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 5,968 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Lincoln Electric were worth $5,020,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in Lincoln Electric by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,232,261 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $171,863,000 after purchasing an additional 163,826 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lincoln Electric by 34,326.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 140,806 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,810,000 after buying an additional 140,397 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Lincoln Electric by 171.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 169,454 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $22,320,000 after acquiring an additional 107,096 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Lincoln Electric by 23.0% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 363,717 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $46,843,000 after acquiring an additional 67,932 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in Lincoln Electric by 100.1% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 112,580 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,800,000 after acquiring an additional 56,324 shares in the last quarter. 73.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of LECO opened at $137.81 on Friday. Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $119.62 and a 52 week high of $148.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market cap of $8.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.89, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $129.44 and a 200-day moving average of $134.93.

Lincoln Electric ( NASDAQ:LECO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The industrial products company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.06. Lincoln Electric had a net margin of 8.55% and a return on equity of 44.12%. The firm had revenue of $844.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $821.08 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.24 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. will post 7.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. Lincoln Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.59%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Lincoln Electric in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com upgraded Lincoln Electric from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Lincoln Electric from $141.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $149.83.

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture of arc welding equipment, consumable welding products and other welding and cutting products. Its welding products include arc welding power sources, wire feeding systems, robotic welding packages, fume extraction equipment, consumable electrodes and fluxes.

