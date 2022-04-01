Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) Shares Sold by Highland Capital Management LLC

Highland Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,787 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 610 shares during the period. Highland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Lincoln National were worth $2,375,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new position in Lincoln National during the third quarter worth $32,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Lincoln National during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Lincoln National by 47.4% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Lincoln National by 24.0% during the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 833 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the period. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Lincoln National by 30.5% during the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. 84.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lincoln National alerts:

LNC has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays lowered their target price on Lincoln National from $73.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Lincoln National in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI lowered Lincoln National from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $85.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Lincoln National from $79.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Lincoln National in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.71.

NYSE LNC opened at $65.36 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $67.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.29. Lincoln National Co. has a twelve month low of $56.41 and a twelve month high of $77.57. The company has a market capitalization of $11.27 billion, a PE ratio of 8.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by ($0.42). Lincoln National had a return on equity of 7.49% and a net margin of 7.31%. The business had revenue of $4.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.78 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Lincoln National Co. will post 10.59 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, April 11th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 8th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%. Lincoln National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.39%.

Lincoln National Company Profile (Get Rating)

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, and Group Protection. The Annuities segment offers fixed, variable, and indexed variable annuities.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Lincoln National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lincoln National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.