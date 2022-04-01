Lincoln National Corp Has $190,000 Holdings in BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUC)

Lincoln National Corp lowered its stake in BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUC – Get Rating) by 38.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,333 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,803 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund were worth $190,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in MUC. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,593,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,967,000 after purchasing an additional 89,385 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 504,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,040,000 after purchasing an additional 67,372 shares during the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund by 17.5% during the 3rd quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 230,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,607,000 after purchasing an additional 34,205 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 112,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,766,000 after purchasing an additional 12,583 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Karp Capital Management Corp lifted its position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp now owns 106,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,673,000 after purchasing an additional 7,123 shares during the last quarter. 18.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE MUC opened at $13.08 on Friday. BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.85 and a twelve month high of $16.47. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.95.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 7th will be issued a $0.055 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 6th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.05%.

BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in a portfolio of long-term investment-grade municipal obligations, the interest on which is exempt from Federal and California income taxes.

