Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,510,000 shares, a decrease of 18.5% from the February 28th total of 3,080,000 shares. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,200,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LIN. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new position in shares of Linde during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Rational Advisors LLC grew its stake in Linde by 134.4% in the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 75 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Linde during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Linde during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Linde by 87.3% in the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 103 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. 70.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:LIN traded up $2.80 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $322.23. 66,053 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,349,154. The firm has a market capitalization of $165.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $302.47 and its 200-day moving average is $315.96. Linde has a 12-month low of $267.51 and a 12-month high of $352.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Linde ( NYSE:LIN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The basic materials company reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.10. Linde had a net margin of 12.43% and a return on equity of 12.00%. The business had revenue of $8.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Linde will post 11.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th were paid a $1.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $4.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. This is an increase from Linde’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.93%.

LIN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Linde from $381.00 to $400.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Linde from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $338.00 to $404.00 in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Linde from $360.00 to $370.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Linde from $345.00 to $330.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Linde from $330.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $361.53.

Linde Company Profile

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon dioxide, hydrogen, helium, electronic and specialty gases, acetylene, and carbon monoxide. The company also designs and constructs turnkey process plants, such as olefin, natural gas, air separation, hydrogen and synthesis gas, and other plants.

