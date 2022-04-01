Lion Co. (OTCMKTS:LIOPF) Short Interest Update

Lion Co. (OTCMKTS:LIOPF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,608,300 shares, a decline of 21.5% from the February 28th total of 2,049,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2,297.6 days.

LIOPF remained flat at $$13.99 on Friday. 5,900 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,770. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $13.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.17. Lion has a one year low of $13.99 and a one year high of $17.55.

Lion (OTCMKTS:LIOPF – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter. Lion had a net margin of 6.51% and a return on equity of 9.19%. The business had revenue of $868.25 million during the quarter. Equities analysts predict that Lion will post 0.65 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 5th.

Lion Corporation manufactures and sells consumer and industrial products in Japan and internationally. It operates through three segments: Consumer Products Business, Industrial Products Business, and Overseas Business. The company offers dental and oral care products, including toothpastes, toothbrushes, dental floss, mouthwashes and breath fresheners, periodontitis ointments, and denture products; body care products, such as shampoos and conditioners, hand soaps, wet wipes, body washes and bath additives, beauty soaps, skin and acne care products, antiperspirants and deodorants, hair-nourishment treatments, men's care and toiletries products, and foot care products.

