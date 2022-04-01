Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Separately, Barrington Research assumed coverage on shares of Liquidity Services in a research note on Friday, December 10th. They issued a buy rating and a $31.50 price objective on the stock.

NASDAQ:LQDT traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $17.36. The stock had a trading volume of 3,896 shares, compared to its average volume of 226,022. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $616.12 million, a PE ratio of 12.06 and a beta of 1.19. Liquidity Services has a 12 month low of $14.64 and a 12 month high of $30.00.

Liquidity Services ( NASDAQ:LQDT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $66.71 million for the quarter. Liquidity Services had a net margin of 18.64% and a return on equity of 25.31%.

In other Liquidity Services news, insider John Daunt sold 4,594 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.85, for a total transaction of $82,002.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 29.33% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Liquidity Services by 4.9% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 12,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in Liquidity Services by 3.7% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 19,407 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $419,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Liquidity Services by 1.5% in the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 49,597 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,072,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Liquidity Services by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 81,238 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,794,000 after purchasing an additional 1,164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Liquidity Services by 31.3% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,399 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 1,288 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.20% of the company’s stock.

Liquidity Services, Inc provides e-commerce marketplaces, self-directed auction listing tools, and value-added services. It operates through four segments: Retail Supply Chain Group, Capital Assets Group, GovDeals, and Machinio. The company's marketplaces include liquidation.com that enable corporations to sell surplus and salvage consumer goods and retail capital assets; GovDeals marketplace, which provides self-directed service solutions in which sellers list their own assets that enables local and state government entities, and commercial businesses located in the United States and Canada to sell surplus and salvage assets; and AllSurplus, a centralized marketplace that connects global buyer base with assets from across the network of marketplaces in a single destination.

