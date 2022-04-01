LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN) CEO Damien Mcdonald Sells 2,784 Shares of Stock

LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN – Get Rating) CEO Damien Mcdonald sold 2,784 shares of LivaNova stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.50, for a total transaction of $226,896.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
NASDAQ LIVN opened at $81.83 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.36 billion, a PE ratio of -30.76 and a beta of 0.92. LivaNova PLC has a 52 week low of $68.68 and a 52 week high of $93.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $80.78.
LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.05. LivaNova had a negative net margin of 12.78% and a positive return on equity of 9.31%. The business had revenue of $270.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $267.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that LivaNova PLC will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.
LIVN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group raised shares of LivaNova from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of LivaNova from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of LivaNova in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of LivaNova from $120.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of LivaNova in a report on Friday, December 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $108.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.67.
LivaNova Company Profile (Get Rating)
LivaNova PLC, a medical device company, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells therapeutic solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Cardiopulmonary, Neuromodulation, and Advanced Circulatory Support. The Cardiopulmonary segment develops, produces, and sells cardiopulmonary products, including oxygenators, heart-lung machines, autotransfusion systems, perfusion tubing systems, cannulae, connect, and other related products.
