LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN) CEO Damien Mcdonald Sells 2,784 Shares of Stock

LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN – Get Rating) CEO Damien Mcdonald sold 2,784 shares of LivaNova stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.50, for a total transaction of $226,896.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NASDAQ LIVN opened at $81.83 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.36 billion, a PE ratio of -30.76 and a beta of 0.92. LivaNova PLC has a 52 week low of $68.68 and a 52 week high of $93.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $80.78.

LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.05. LivaNova had a negative net margin of 12.78% and a positive return on equity of 9.31%. The business had revenue of $270.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $267.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that LivaNova PLC will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Henry James International Management Inc. increased its position in shares of LivaNova by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. now owns 14,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,260,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank increased its position in shares of LivaNova by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 37,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,273,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of LivaNova by 15.3% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of LivaNova by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 7,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $683,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the period. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of LivaNova by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 4,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.53% of the company’s stock.

LIVN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group raised shares of LivaNova from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of LivaNova from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of LivaNova in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of LivaNova from $120.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of LivaNova in a report on Friday, December 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $108.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.67.

LivaNova PLC, a medical device company, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells therapeutic solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Cardiopulmonary, Neuromodulation, and Advanced Circulatory Support. The Cardiopulmonary segment develops, produces, and sells cardiopulmonary products, including oxygenators, heart-lung machines, autotransfusion systems, perfusion tubing systems, cannulae, connect, and other related products.

