Live Oak Bancshares (NASDAQ:LOB) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Live Oak Bancshares (NASDAQ:LOB – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm issued a sell rating on the bank’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Live Oak Bancshares from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Live Oak Bancshares from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $93.25.

Live Oak Bancshares stock traded down $0.64 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $50.89. 398,272 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 422,396. The company has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.72 and a beta of 1.56. Live Oak Bancshares has a twelve month low of $50.51 and a twelve month high of $99.89. The company has a fifty day moving average of $58.88 and a 200-day moving average of $72.51.

Live Oak Bancshares ( NASDAQ:LOB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.07). Live Oak Bancshares had a net margin of 32.03% and a return on equity of 25.18%. The firm had revenue of $111.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.41 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.69 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Live Oak Bancshares will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st were given a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. Live Oak Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3.23%.

In other Live Oak Bancshares news, insider Steve Smits sold 2,747 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.13, for a total transaction of $173,418.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP William L. Williams III acquired 5,625 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $64.37 per share, for a total transaction of $362,081.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 9,025 shares of company stock worth $580,835 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 26.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Live Oak Bancshares by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 31,790 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,775,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in Live Oak Bancshares by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 8,702 shares of the bank’s stock worth $554,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its position in Live Oak Bancshares by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 6,833 shares of the bank’s stock worth $435,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. CNA Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. CNA Financial Corp now owns 15,450 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,349,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,095 shares of the bank’s stock worth $261,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the period. 59.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Live Oak Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Live Oak Banking Company that provides various commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, and professionals in North Carolina, the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing demand, as well as interest-bearing checking, money market, savings, and time deposits.

