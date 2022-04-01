Livent Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:LTHM)

Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM – Get Rating) saw some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock traders purchased 5,192 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 180% compared to the typical volume of 1,854 call options.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on LTHM shares. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Livent from $31.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Livent from $34.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Livent from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Livent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Vertical Research upgraded shares of Livent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.18.

NYSE LTHM opened at $26.07 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,303.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 2.02. Livent has a 52-week low of $15.73 and a 52-week high of $33.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $23.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.15. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Livent ( NYSE:LTHM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $122.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $104.47 million. Livent had a net margin of 0.14% and a return on equity of 4.63%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.02) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Livent will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Livent by 2.5% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 207,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,796,000 after buying an additional 4,981 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC increased its holdings in Livent by 13.2% in the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 70,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,634,000 after buying an additional 8,221 shares in the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new position in Livent in the third quarter valued at about $516,000. Canton Hathaway LLC increased its holdings in Livent by 16.0% in the fourth quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 23,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $566,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln National Corp purchased a new position in Livent in the third quarter valued at about $209,000. 93.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Livent Corporation manufactures and sells performance lithium compounds primarily used in lithium-based batteries, specialty polymers, and chemical synthesis applications in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers lithium compounds for use in applications that have specific performance requirements, including battery-grade lithium hydroxide for use in high performance lithium-ion batteries; and butyllithium, which is used in the production of polymers and pharmaceutical products, as well as a range of specialty lithium compounds, including high purity lithium metal, which is used in non-rechargeable batteries and the production of lightweight materials for aerospace applications.

