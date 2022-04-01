LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,850,000 shares, a decline of 19.9% from the February 28th total of 8,550,000 shares. Currently, 10.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,400,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.9 days.

LPSN has been the topic of several recent research reports. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on LivePerson from $70.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Mizuho dropped their target price on LivePerson from $32.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. JP Morgan Cazenove lowered LivePerson from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Needham & Company LLC downgraded LivePerson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, William Blair downgraded LivePerson from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, LivePerson presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.67.

Shares of LPSN stock traded up $0.45 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $24.87. 762,978 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,418,508. LivePerson has a 1-year low of $16.00 and a 1-year high of $68.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 2.85. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.08. The firm has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a PE ratio of -13.89 and a beta of 1.30.

LivePerson ( NASDAQ:LPSN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The technology company reported ($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76) by $0.11. LivePerson had a negative return on equity of 41.63% and a negative net margin of 26.61%. The company had revenue of $123.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $123.74 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that LivePerson will post -2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Robert P. Locascio sold 8,943 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.37, for a total transaction of $217,940.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Norman M. Osumi sold 1,799 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.52, for a total value of $42,312.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,683 shares of company stock valued at $635,186 in the last three months. 9.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its stake in shares of LivePerson by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 47,995 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,829,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the period. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC boosted its position in LivePerson by 0.5% in the third quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 45,788 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,699,000 after buying an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of LivePerson by 1.1% during the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 25,881 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,526,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of LivePerson by 4.3% during the third quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 6,788 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of LivePerson by 8.0% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,846 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the last quarter.

LivePerson, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides conversational commerce software and Gainshare solutions. It operates in two segments, Business and Consumer. The Business segment enables brands to leverage LiveEngage's intelligence engine to connect with consumers through an integrated suite of mobile and online business messaging technologies.

