Lloyds Banking Group (LON:LLOY) Price Target Increased to GBX 60 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Lloyds Banking Group (LON:LLOY – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 56 ($0.73) to GBX 60 ($0.79) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 63 ($0.83) target price on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley reissued an overweight rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Citigroup reissued a buy rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 63 ($0.83) target price on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Lloyds Banking Group currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 56.43 ($0.74).

Shares of Lloyds Banking Group stock opened at GBX 47.06 ($0.62) on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 49.39 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 48.62. The stock has a market cap of £33.40 billion and a PE ratio of 6.27. Lloyds Banking Group has a 52-week low of GBX 38.10 ($0.50) and a 52-week high of GBX 56 ($0.73).

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 7th will be paid a GBX 1.33 ($0.02) dividend. This represents a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. This is an increase from Lloyds Banking Group’s previous dividend of $0.67. Lloyds Banking Group’s payout ratio is 0.17%.

In other news, insider Robin Budenberg acquired 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 47 ($0.62) per share, with a total value of £235,000 ($307,833.38). Also, insider Charlie Nunn sold 404,092 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 50 ($0.65), for a total value of £202,046 ($264,665.97).

Lloyds Banking Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Retail; Commercial Banking; and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured loans, leasing solutions, and credit cards to personal and small business customers.

