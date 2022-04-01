Loews (NYSE:L) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Loews (NYSE:L – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Shares of L traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $65.00. The stock had a trading volume of 22,528 shares, compared to its average volume of 784,957. The firm has a market cap of $16.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.76 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $61.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34. Loews has a 52 week low of $50.80 and a 52 week high of $66.00.

Loews (NYSE:L – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The insurance provider reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter. Loews had a return on equity of 5.75% and a net margin of 10.77%. The business had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 23rd were given a $0.0625 dividend. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 22nd. Loews’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.13%.

In other Loews news, SVP Kenneth I. Siegel sold 1,303 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.03, for a total transaction of $80,825.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Marc A. Alpert sold 2,990 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.96, for a total value of $185,260.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 25,381 shares of company stock valued at $1,574,042. 16.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Loews during the 4th quarter worth approximately $424,424,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Loews during the 4th quarter worth $185,892,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its stake in Loews by 13,133.2% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 1,225,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,198,000 after acquiring an additional 1,215,743 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Loews by 521.7% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 428,855 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $23,128,000 after acquiring an additional 359,872 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in Loews by 46.0% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,033,282 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $55,725,000 after purchasing an additional 325,393 shares during the period. 58.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Loews Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. The company offers specialty insurance products, such as management and professional liability, and other coverage products; surety and fidelity bonds; property insurance products that include property, marine and boiler, and machinery coverages; and casualty insurance products, such as workers' compensation, general and product liability, and commercial auto and umbrella coverages.

