Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE) Announces Earnings Results

Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $1.49, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $196.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $174.34 million. Lovesac had a net margin of 8.10% and a return on equity of 30.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 51.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.37 EPS.

NASDAQ LOVE traded down $0.59 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $54.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 625,025 shares, compared to its average volume of 432,196. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $45.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.45. Lovesac has a 1 year low of $35.07 and a 1 year high of $95.51. The company has a market capitalization of $817.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.68, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 2.40.

In other Lovesac news, insider Albert Jack Krause sold 2,500 shares of Lovesac stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.06, for a total value of $137,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 16.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Lovesac by 77.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 192,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,373,000 after buying an additional 84,340 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lovesac by 32.1% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 144,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,578,000 after purchasing an additional 35,127 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Lovesac by 543.8% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 18,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,239,000 after purchasing an additional 15,807 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lovesac by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 225,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,974,000 after purchasing an additional 15,241 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Lovesac by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 247,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,398,000 after purchasing an additional 14,744 shares during the last quarter.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on LOVE. Zacks Investment Research cut Lovesac from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Lovesac from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Lovesac from $111.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Wednesday. BTIG Research increased their price objective on Lovesac from $113.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, raised their price target on Lovesac from $98.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. The analyst said they reported strong Q3 results citing the company’s innovative product offering, increasing brand awareness, and quick delivery times contributing to its revenue growth. She believes EBITDA growth will outpace revenue growth despite gross margin pressure as a stronger-than-expected top-line forecast should drive operating leverage. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lovesac presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.25.

The Lovesac Co is a technology driven, omni-channel company. It designs, manufactures, and sells furniture comprised of modular couches called sactionals and foam beanbag chairs called sacs. Its products include sactionals, sacs, and accessories. The company was founded by Shawn David Nelson in 1995 and is headquartered in Stamford, CT.

