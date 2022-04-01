Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $1.49 EPS

Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $1.49, Briefing.com reports. Lovesac had a net margin of 8.10% and a return on equity of 30.66%. The business had revenue of $196.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $174.34 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.37 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

LOVE opened at $54.06 on Friday. Lovesac has a fifty-two week low of $35.07 and a fifty-two week high of $95.51. The company has a fifty day moving average of $45.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $817.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.68, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 2.40.

Get Lovesac alerts:

LOVE has been the subject of several research reports. lifted their price objective on shares of Lovesac from $98.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. The analyst said they reported strong Q3 results citing the company’s innovative product offering, increasing brand awareness, and quick delivery times contributing to its revenue growth. She believes EBITDA growth will outpace revenue growth despite gross margin pressure as a stronger-than-expected top-line forecast should drive operating leverage. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Lovesac from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Lovesac from $111.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Wednesday. BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of Lovesac from $113.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lovesac from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lovesac has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $108.25.

In other news, insider Albert Jack Krause sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.06, for a total transaction of $137,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 16.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LOVE. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Lovesac by 63.9% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Lovesac by 348.8% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 1,814 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lovesac during the fourth quarter worth about $446,000. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Lovesac by 98.5% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 15,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,033,000 after purchasing an additional 7,743 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Lovesac by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 17,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,175,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares in the last quarter.

About Lovesac (Get Rating)

The Lovesac Co is a technology driven, omni-channel company. It designs, manufactures, and sells furniture comprised of modular couches called sactionals and foam beanbag chairs called sacs. Its products include sactionals, sacs, and accessories. The company was founded by Shawn David Nelson in 1995 and is headquartered in Stamford, CT.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Lovesac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lovesac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.