LSB Industries (NYSE:LXU) Now Covered by StockNews.com

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on LXU. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of LSB Industries from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. TheStreet upgraded shares of LSB Industries from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th.

Shares of LSB Industries stock traded up $1.37 during trading on Thursday, reaching $23.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 85,488 shares, compared to its average volume of 622,200. The company has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.85 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $16.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.68. LSB Industries has a 52-week low of $3.42 and a 52-week high of $24.93.

LSB Industries ( NYSE:LXU Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The conglomerate reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $190.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $180.10 million. LSB Industries had a net margin of 7.83% and a return on equity of 110.90%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that LSB Industries will post 0.59 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of LXU. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its holdings in LSB Industries by 30.0% in the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 4,940 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 1,140 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in LSB Industries by 283.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,671 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 5,668 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in LSB Industries by 7,212.2% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,579 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 9,448 shares in the last quarter. Investors Research Corp boosted its position in LSB Industries by 25.1% in the 4th quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 9,978 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 2,003 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its position in LSB Industries by 703.1% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 13,870 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 12,143 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.92% of the company’s stock.

LSB Industries Company Profile (Get Rating)

LSB Industries, Inc engages in manufacturing, marketing, and sale of chemical products for the agricultural, mining, and industrial markets. It also own and operate facilities in El Dorado, Arkansas (El Dorado Facility), Cherokee, Alabama (Cherokee Facility), and Pryor, Oklahoma (Pryor Facility), as well as facility for Covestro AG (Covestro) in Baytown, Texas (Baytown Facility).

