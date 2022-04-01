LSV Asset Management Cuts Holdings in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

LSV Asset Management trimmed its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,555,252 shares of the company’s stock after selling 58,700 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $131,570,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CAH. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 1,056.4% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 865,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,818,000 after buying an additional 790,857 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in Cardinal Health by 114.9% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,385,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,516,000 after purchasing an additional 740,768 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Cardinal Health by 46.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,020,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,333,000 after purchasing an additional 643,723 shares in the last quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC increased its stake in Cardinal Health by 161.0% in the 3rd quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 735,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,393,000 after purchasing an additional 453,877 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in Cardinal Health by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,950,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,376,000 after purchasing an additional 436,041 shares in the last quarter. 83.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CAH stock traded down $0.44 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $56.70. 1,952,923 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,983,339. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $45.85 and a fifty-two week high of $62.96. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.33. The stock has a market cap of $15.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.69, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.90.

Cardinal Health ( NYSE:CAH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $45.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.32 billion. Cardinal Health had a return on equity of 94.02% and a net margin of 0.32%. The business’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.74 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 5.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 1st will be given a $0.4908 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 102.62%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on CAH shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Cardinal Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Cardinal Health from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Barclays lowered their target price on Cardinal Health from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Cardinal Health from $52.00 to $57.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, TheStreet cut Cardinal Health from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.10.

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

