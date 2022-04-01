LSV Asset Management Cuts Stake in Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI)

LSV Asset Management reduced its stake in Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI – Get Rating) by 7.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,250,307 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 547,812 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in Navient were worth $153,852,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Navient by 75.4% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 49,040 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,041,000 after buying an additional 21,080 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Navient by 20.6% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 39,212 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $831,000 after buying an additional 6,699 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Navient by 600.0% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,625 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 2,250 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in Navient in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Chickasaw Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Navient in the 4th quarter valued at about $202,000. 77.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Navient alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on NAVI shares. Compass Point cut Navient from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday. Barclays lowered their price objective on Navient from $26.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on Navient in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Navient from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Navient from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.40.

Shares of NAVI traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $17.04. 15,640,997 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,557,587. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $17.50 and a 200-day moving average of $19.60. Navient Co. has a one year low of $13.79 and a one year high of $23.80. The firm has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.56, a current ratio of 30.68 and a quick ratio of 30.68.

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The credit services provider reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($1.28). The company had revenue of $272.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $281.89 million. Navient had a return on equity of 20.46% and a net margin of 20.76%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.88 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Navient Co. will post 3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th were given a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 3rd. Navient’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.92%.

In related news, EVP Stephen M. Hauber sold 3,161 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.66, for a total value of $55,823.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.85% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Navient (Get Rating)

Navient Corporation provides education loan management and business processing solutions for education, healthcare, and government clients at the federal, state, and local levels in the United States. It operates through three segments: Federal Education Loans, Consumer Lending, and Business Processing.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NAVI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Navient Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Navient and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.