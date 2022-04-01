LSV Asset Management Cuts Stock Position in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT)

LSV Asset Management cut its holdings in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,033,333 shares of the company’s stock after selling 371,805 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in Goodyear Tire & Rubber were worth $192,591,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its stake in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 71,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,518,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC acquired a new position in Goodyear Tire & Rubber during the fourth quarter worth $5,721,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 97.5% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 3,075 shares during the last quarter. Columbia Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in Goodyear Tire & Rubber during the fourth quarter worth $273,000. Finally, Hennessy Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber in the 4th quarter valued at $14,065,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.36% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on GT. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Goodyear Tire & Rubber from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $23.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Nomura upgraded Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.71.

Shares of GT traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $14.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 109,318 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,356,339. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company has a 12-month low of $11.64 and a 12-month high of $24.89. The stock has a market cap of $3.99 billion, a PE ratio of 5.27 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The company’s 50 day moving average is $16.36 and its 200 day moving average is $19.10.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 11th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.25. Goodyear Tire & Rubber had a return on equity of 12.63% and a net margin of 4.37%. The business had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.44 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company will post 2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells tires and related products and services worldwide. It offers various lines of tires for automobiles, trucks, buses, aircraft, motorcycles, earthmoving equipment, and mining and industrial equipment under the Goodyear, Cooper, Dunlop, Kelly, Debica, Sava, Fulda, Mastercraft, Roadmaster, and various other house brands, as well as under the private-label brands.

