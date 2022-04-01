LSV Asset Management Has $140.17 Million Stock Holdings in Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF)

LSV Asset Management increased its stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF – Get Rating) by 9.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,612,705 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 308,300 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in Jefferies Financial Group were worth $140,173,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its position in Jefferies Financial Group by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 71,762 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,664,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Leuthold Group LLC increased its position in Jefferies Financial Group by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Leuthold Group LLC now owns 90,426 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,358,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its position in Jefferies Financial Group by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 49,811 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,933,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR increased its position in Jefferies Financial Group by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 39,171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,454,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the period. Finally, Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Jefferies Financial Group by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,153 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Jefferies Financial Group stock traded up $0.51 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $33.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,875 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,003,939. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. has a one year low of $28.99 and a one year high of $44.47. The company has a market capitalization of $8.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.28 and a beta of 1.42. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 2.26.

Jefferies Financial Group ( NYSE:JEF Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.34. Jefferies Financial Group had a net margin of 19.09% and a return on equity of 14.20%. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.14 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 30.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Jefferies Financial Group Inc. will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. Jefferies Financial Group’s payout ratio is currently 22.94%.

In other Jefferies Financial Group news, Director Melissa Weiler bought 4,000 shares of Jefferies Financial Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $37.49 per share, for a total transaction of $149,960.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Thomas W. Jones bought 10,000 shares of Jefferies Financial Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $33.48 per share, with a total value of $334,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 17.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Jefferies Financial Group from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Jefferies Financial Group from $52.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Jefferies Financial Group in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.00.

Jefferies Financial Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Investment Banking, Capital Markets, and Asset Management, Merchant Banking, and Corporate. The Investment Banking, Capital Markets, and Asset Management segment consists of investments in Jefferies Group.

