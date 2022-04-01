LSV Asset Management Sells 49,925 Shares of Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM)

LSV Asset Management lessened its stake in shares of Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,708,703 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 49,925 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in Select Medical were worth $109,036,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Select Medical by 34.5% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,783,619 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $64,513,000 after purchasing an additional 457,418 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Select Medical by 95.8% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,639,699 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $59,308,000 after purchasing an additional 802,471 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Select Medical by 63.5% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 665,529 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $24,072,000 after purchasing an additional 258,514 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Select Medical by 829.1% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 581,118 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $21,019,000 after purchasing an additional 518,571 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Select Medical by 5.8% during the third quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 547,997 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $19,821,000 after purchasing an additional 30,202 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SEM traded up $0.25 during trading on Friday, hitting $24.24. 5,401 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 841,014. The business’s fifty day moving average is $23.70 and its 200 day moving average is $28.83. Select Medical Holdings Co. has a fifty-two week low of $21.48 and a fifty-two week high of $43.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90.

Select Medical ( NYSE:SEM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The health services provider reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. Select Medical had a net margin of 6.48% and a return on equity of 29.25%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Select Medical Holdings Co. will post 2.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 3rd. Select Medical’s payout ratio is presently 16.78%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SEM. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Select Medical from $47.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Select Medical in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Select Medical from $37.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Select Medical from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Select Medical from $48.00 to $44.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Select Medical presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.83.

Select Medical Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of medical rehabilitation services. It operates through the following segments: Critical Illness Recovery Hospital, Rehabilitation Hospital, Outpatient Rehabilitation and Concentra. The Critical Illness Recovery Hospital segment serves patients with debilitating injuries and rehabilitation needs that cannot be adequately cared in a medically intensive environment, such as a skilled nursing facility.

