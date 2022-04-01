LSV Asset Management Sells 82,500 Shares of United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL)

LSV Asset Management lessened its position in shares of United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,767,438 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 82,500 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in United Airlines were worth $121,158,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. U S Global Investors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of United Airlines by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 7,675,045 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $365,102,000 after buying an additional 831,326 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of United Airlines by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,870,770 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $278,834,000 after buying an additional 104,173 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in shares of United Airlines by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,178,309 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $198,762,000 after buying an additional 215,816 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of United Airlines by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,592,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $123,325,000 after buying an additional 180,477 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of United Airlines by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,085,386 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $99,202,000 after buying an additional 210,568 shares during the last quarter. 58.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get United Airlines alerts:

UAL traded down $0.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $46.27. 162,852 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,925,356. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.50 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.08, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $42.75 and a 200 day moving average of $45.05. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.54 and a 12-month high of $61.34.

United Airlines ( NASDAQ:UAL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The transportation company reported ($1.60) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.23) by $0.63. United Airlines had a negative net margin of 7.97% and a negative return on equity of 87.27%. The firm had revenue of $8.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.96 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted ($7.00) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 140.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that United Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post -1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on UAL shares. Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of United Airlines from $60.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. MKM Partners raised shares of United Airlines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 3rd. BNP Paribas raised shares of United Airlines from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, March 18th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of United Airlines from $67.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 21st. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of United Airlines from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.00.

United Airlines Company Profile (Get Rating)

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, training, and maintenance services for third parties.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for United Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.