Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The apparel retailer reported $3.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.27 by $0.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 14.86% and a return on equity of 34.83%. The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.13 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.58 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of LULU stock opened at $365.23 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $47.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.34. Lululemon Athletica has a fifty-two week low of $278.00 and a fifty-two week high of $485.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $318.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $381.04.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of Lululemon Athletica from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $435.00 to $386.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $420.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $515.00 to $470.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $435.28.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LULU. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Lululemon Athletica by 2,744.1% during the fourth quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,530 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 20,773 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 111.3% during the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 1,800 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $705,000 after purchasing an additional 17,800 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 31.7% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 73,807 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $28,892,000 after purchasing an additional 17,758 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 221,915 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $86,869,000 after purchasing an additional 6,423 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 53.1% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 10,131 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $3,966,000 after purchasing an additional 3,512 shares in the last quarter. 81.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lululemon Athletica declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, March 29th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the apparel retailer to purchase up to 2.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women and men. It operates through two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits.

