Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) Shares Gap Up After Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $343.97, but opened at $370.16. Lululemon Athletica shares last traded at $367.18, with a volume of 46,054 shares.

The apparel retailer reported $3.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.27 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.13 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 34.83% and a net margin of 14.86%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.58 EPS.

Get Lululemon Athletica alerts:

Lululemon Athletica announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, March 29th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the apparel retailer to repurchase up to 2.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. MKM Partners increased their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $438.00 to $447.00 in a report on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Lululemon Athletica in a report on Monday, March 14th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $260.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $410.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $410.00 to $428.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, B. Riley lowered their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $548.00 to $487.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $435.28.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 192.0% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 73 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. First Community Trust NA acquired a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Lululemon Athletica during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Lululemon Athletica during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its position in Lululemon Athletica by 88.1% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 79 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. 81.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $318.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $381.04. The company has a market capitalization of $47.22 billion, a PE ratio of 54.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.34.

About Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU)

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women and men. It operates through two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Lululemon Athletica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lululemon Athletica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.