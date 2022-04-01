Lundin Energy AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:LNEGY) Hits New 12-Month High at $42.25

Lundin Energy AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:LNEGY – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $42.25 and last traded at $42.25, with a volume of 1014 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $41.85.

LNEGY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of Lundin Energy AB (publ) from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a SEK 390 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Berenberg Bank reduced their price target on shares of Lundin Energy AB (publ) from €306.00 ($336.26) to €300.00 ($329.67) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lundin Energy AB (publ) presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $345.00.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $38.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.22.

Lundin Energy AB is an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. It explores, develops and produces oil and gas, and develops other energy resources. The company was founded in May 2001 and is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden.

