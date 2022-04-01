LVZ Inc. Boosts Holdings in Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:TPHD)

LVZ Inc. increased its position in Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:TPHD – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 93,998 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,144 shares during the quarter. Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF accounts for approximately 0.4% of LVZ Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. LVZ Inc.’s holdings in Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF were worth $3,055,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF by 313.6% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 2,487 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF by 37.1% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 393 shares in the last quarter.

Get Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF alerts:

Shares of TPHD traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $33.01. 612 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 26,554. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $31.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.32. Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF has a 12-month low of $28.86 and a 12-month high of $33.41.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TPHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:TPHD – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.