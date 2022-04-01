LVZ Inc. Has $377,000 Stake in First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:FSMB)

LVZ Inc. reduced its stake in First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:FSMB – Get Rating) by 26.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,135 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,435 shares during the period. LVZ Inc. owned approximately 0.18% of First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF worth $377,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $157,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $196,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF during the third quarter worth $238,000. Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF during the third quarter worth $245,000. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF during the third quarter worth $255,000.

NYSEARCA FSMB traded down $0.02 on Friday, hitting $20.09. 58,420 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 113,818. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $20.36 and a 200-day moving average of $20.67. First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF has a 52 week low of $20.05 and a 52 week high of $21.03.

