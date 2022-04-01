LVZ Inc. Makes New $325,000 Investment in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY)

LVZ Inc. acquired a new position in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 6,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $325,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 17.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,916,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $518,217,000 after acquiring an additional 1,593,279 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 26.3% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,330,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,472,000 after acquiring an additional 1,735,700 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 28.7% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 4,370,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,477,000 after acquiring an additional 973,598 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 6.2% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,795,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,350,000 after purchasing an additional 220,926 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 12.6% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,553,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,708,000 after purchasing an additional 398,788 shares during the last quarter.

Get First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF alerts:

NASDAQ RDVY traded down $0.43 on Friday, reaching $48.57. The company had a trading volume of 19,934 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,859,821. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $49.43 and its 200-day moving average is $50.04. First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF has a 52 week low of $45.19 and a 52 week high of $53.21.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 28th were issued a $0.154 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 25th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RDVY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.