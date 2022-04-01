LVZ Inc. Purchases 153 Shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS)

LVZ Inc. grew its position in shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,592 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. LVZ Inc.’s holdings in Hasbro were worth $264,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Hasbro by 18.8% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 656 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hasbro by 20.2% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its stake in shares of Hasbro by 3.6% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 3,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Hasbro by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 21,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,187,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Hasbro by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. 81.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HAS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Hasbro from $128.00 to $119.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Hasbro from $110.00 to $99.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of Hasbro from $138.00 to $121.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Hasbro in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hasbro presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.38.

In other news, EVP Tarrant L. Sibley sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $210,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 8.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ HAS traded up $0.72 on Friday, hitting $82.64. The stock had a trading volume of 26,268 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,309,635. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $91.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $94.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.29. Hasbro, Inc. has a 52-week low of $81.16 and a 52-week high of $105.73. The stock has a market cap of $11.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.74 and a beta of 1.00.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.32. Hasbro had a net margin of 6.68% and a return on equity of 24.17%. The business had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.27 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hasbro, Inc. will post 5.09 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 29th. This is a positive change from Hasbro’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.39%. Hasbro’s payout ratio is 88.03%.

Hasbro, Inc engages in the provision of children and family leisure time products and services with a portfolio of brands and entertainment properties. The firm operates under the following brands: Littlest Pet Shop and Magic: The Gathering, Monopoly, My Little Pony, Nerf, Play-Doh and Transformers. It operates through the following segments: United States and Canada, International, and Entertainment, Licensing and Digital and eOne.

