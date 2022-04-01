LVZ Inc. Purchases 2,942 Shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE)

LVZ Inc. increased its position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 79,165 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,942 shares during the period. LVZ Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF were worth $1,609,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in FPE. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 51,793,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,066,953,000 after purchasing an additional 3,031,708 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 96,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,982,000 after buying an additional 1,511 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,335,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,105,000 after buying an additional 236,564 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 23.6% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 85,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,756,000 after buying an additional 16,315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 33.7% in the third quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 30,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $626,000 after buying an additional 7,673 shares in the last quarter.

FPE traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $19.06. 19,903 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,336,537. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a 1 year low of $18.65 and a 1 year high of $20.76. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.99.

