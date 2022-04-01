LVZ Inc. Purchases 29,854 Shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD)

LVZ Inc. increased its position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,136,243 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,854 shares during the period. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF comprises about 8.1% of LVZ Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. LVZ Inc.’s holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF were worth $60,465,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FIXD. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lifted its holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 14.6% during the third quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 3,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF in the third quarter worth about $214,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF in the third quarter worth about $215,000. Finally, Dfpg Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF in the third quarter worth about $230,000.

Shares of FIXD stock traded down $0.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $49.49. The company had a trading volume of 17,989 shares, compared to its average volume of 778,646. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $50.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.47. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a 52 week low of $49.15 and a 52 week high of $54.42.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 28th were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 25th.

