Lynas Rare Earths (OTCMKTS:LYSDY) Sets New 1-Year High at $8.50

Lynas Rare Earths Limited (OTCMKTS:LYSDY – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $8.50 and last traded at $8.33, with a volume of 101220 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $7.99.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lynas Rare Earths from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 16th.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $7.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.44. The company has a current ratio of 7.18, a quick ratio of 6.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Lynas Rare Earths Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, mining, extraction, and processing of rare earth minerals primarily in Australia and Malaysia. The company holds an interest in the Mount Weld project, Western Australia. Its products include neodymium and praseodymium, lanthanum, cerium, and mixed heavy rare earth materials.

