MAG Silver (MAG) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

3/17/2022 – MAG Silver was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

3/16/2022 – MAG Silver was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $19.00 price target on the stock.

3/14/2022 – MAG Silver had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. They now have a $22.00 price target on the stock.

3/14/2022 – MAG Silver had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$29.75 to C$30.50.

3/10/2022 – MAG Silver was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

3/9/2022 – MAG Silver was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $21.00 price target on the stock.

3/2/2022 – MAG Silver was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating. They now have a $19.00 price target on the stock.

MAG Silver stock traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $16.34. The stock had a trading volume of 30,895 shares, compared to its average volume of 520,651. The company has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 204.28 and a beta of 1.10. MAG Silver Corp. has a one year low of $13.09 and a one year high of $24.13.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MAG. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of MAG Silver during the 4th quarter valued at about $10,405,000. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of MAG Silver by 19.6% during the 4th quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 119,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,873,000 after purchasing an additional 19,612 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of MAG Silver by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 102,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,600,000 after purchasing an additional 14,407 shares during the last quarter. Raffles Associates LP bought a new position in shares of MAG Silver during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,097,000. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of MAG Silver by 400.0% during the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 250,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,903,000 after purchasing an additional 200,000 shares during the last quarter. 48.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MAG Silver Corp. engages in the exploration and development of silver mining properties. It also explores for gold, lead, and zinc deposits. It primarily holds 44% interest in the Juanicipio project located in the Fresnillo District, Zacatecas State, Mexico. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

