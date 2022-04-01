MAG Silver (MAG) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of MAG Silver (NYSEAMERICAN: MAG) in the last few weeks:
- 3/17/2022 – MAG Silver was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “MAG Silver is a Vancouver-based advanced stage exploration and development company that is focused on the acquisition, exploration and development of high-grade, district-scale projects located primarily in the Americas. The Companys principal asset is a 44% interest in the Juanicipio joint venture located in Mexico, which is now in the construction phase heading to production. The Company also owns a 100% interest in the Cinco de Mayo Project, also located in Mexico. “
- 3/16/2022 – MAG Silver was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $19.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “MAG Silver is a Vancouver-based advanced stage exploration and development company that is focused on the acquisition, exploration and development of high-grade, district-scale projects located primarily in the Americas. The Companys principal asset is a 44% interest in the Juanicipio joint venture located in Mexico, which is now in the construction phase heading to production. The Company also owns a 100% interest in the Cinco de Mayo Project, also located in Mexico. “
- 3/14/2022 – MAG Silver had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. They now have a $22.00 price target on the stock.
- 3/14/2022 – MAG Silver had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$29.75 to C$30.50.
- 3/10/2022 – MAG Silver was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “MAG Silver is a Vancouver-based advanced stage exploration and development company that is focused on the acquisition, exploration and development of high-grade, district-scale projects located primarily in the Americas. The Companys principal asset is a 44% interest in the Juanicipio joint venture located in Mexico, which is now in the construction phase heading to production. The Company also owns a 100% interest in the Cinco de Mayo Project, also located in Mexico. “
- 3/9/2022 – MAG Silver was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $21.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “MAG Silver is a Vancouver-based advanced stage exploration and development company that is focused on the acquisition, exploration and development of high-grade, district-scale projects located primarily in the Americas. The Companys principal asset is a 44% interest in the Juanicipio joint venture located in Mexico, which is now in the construction phase heading to production. The Company also owns a 100% interest in the Cinco de Mayo Project, also located in Mexico. “
- 3/2/2022 – MAG Silver was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $19.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “MAG Silver is a Vancouver-based advanced stage exploration and development company that is focused on the acquisition, exploration and development of high-grade, district-scale projects located primarily in the Americas. The Companys principal asset is a 44% interest in the Juanicipio joint venture located in Mexico, which is now in the construction phase heading to production. The Company also owns a 100% interest in the Cinco de Mayo Project, also located in Mexico. “
MAG Silver stock traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $16.34. The stock had a trading volume of 30,895 shares, compared to its average volume of 520,651. The company has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 204.28 and a beta of 1.10. MAG Silver Corp. has a one year low of $13.09 and a one year high of $24.13.
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MAG. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of MAG Silver during the 4th quarter valued at about $10,405,000. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of MAG Silver by 19.6% during the 4th quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 119,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,873,000 after purchasing an additional 19,612 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of MAG Silver by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 102,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,600,000 after purchasing an additional 14,407 shares during the last quarter. Raffles Associates LP bought a new position in shares of MAG Silver during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,097,000. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of MAG Silver by 400.0% during the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 250,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,903,000 after purchasing an additional 200,000 shares during the last quarter. 48.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
