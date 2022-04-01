Magnachip Semiconductor Co. (NYSE:MX) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.24 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Magnachip Semiconductor Co. (NYSE:MX – Get Rating) will announce $0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Magnachip Semiconductor’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.16 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.31. Magnachip Semiconductor posted earnings per share of $0.22 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Magnachip Semiconductor will report full year earnings of $0.99 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.96 to $1.02. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.59 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.52 to $1.65. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Magnachip Semiconductor.

Magnachip Semiconductor (NYSE:MX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The semiconductor company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.08. Magnachip Semiconductor had a net margin of 11.96% and a return on equity of 10.03%. The business had revenue of $110.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.15 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.37 EPS.

MX has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Magnachip Semiconductor in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 target price on shares of Magnachip Semiconductor in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Magnachip Semiconductor from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th.

Magnachip Semiconductor stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $16.88. 4,850 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 634,035. The firm has a market cap of $757.81 million, a P/E ratio of 14.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.07. Magnachip Semiconductor has a 1 year low of $15.11 and a 1 year high of $26.98. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $17.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.22.

In other Magnachip Semiconductor news, insider Young-Joon Kim bought 5,460 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.37 per share, for a total transaction of $94,840.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Woung Moo Lee sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.58, for a total transaction of $130,060.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Water Island Capital LLC raised its holdings in Magnachip Semiconductor by 118.5% during the 3rd quarter. Water Island Capital LLC now owns 1,187,839 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $21,096,000 after buying an additional 644,161 shares during the period. Toronado Partners LLC raised its holdings in Magnachip Semiconductor by 23.0% during the 3rd quarter. Toronado Partners LLC now owns 2,046,979 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $36,354,000 after buying an additional 383,205 shares during the period. Oaktree Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Magnachip Semiconductor by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP now owns 2,300,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $48,231,000 after buying an additional 293,463 shares during the period. Inherent Group LP raised its holdings in Magnachip Semiconductor by 124.5% during the 4th quarter. Inherent Group LP now owns 507,196 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $10,636,000 after buying an additional 281,323 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Magnachip Semiconductor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,591,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.97% of the company’s stock.

Magnachip Semiconductor Company Profile

Magnachip Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies analog and mixed-signal semiconductor platform solutions for communications, the Internet of Things, consumer, industrial, and automotive applications. It provides display solutions, including source and gate drivers, and timing controllers that cover a range of flat panel displays used in mobile communications, automotive, entertainment devices, notebook PCs, monitors and liquid crystal displays, and micro light-emitting diode (LED) televisions.

