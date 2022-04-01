Mandiant (NASDAQ:MNDT) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Mandiant (NASDAQ:MNDT – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

MNDT has been the topic of several other reports. Colliers Securities downgraded shares of Mandiant from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Mandiant from $19.00 to $16.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mandiant from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Mandiant from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Mandiant from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Monday, March 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $18.50.

Shares of NASDAQ MNDT traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $22.36. The company had a trading volume of 81,619 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,515,232. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a current ratio of 2.46. The company’s 50-day moving average is $19.19. Mandiant has a 1 year low of $13.76 and a 1 year high of $23.33. The company has a market cap of $5.23 billion, a PE ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 0.91.

Mandiant ( NASDAQ:MNDT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.04. Mandiant had a net margin of 149.32% and a negative return on equity of 13.14%. The company had revenue of $133.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.58 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.06) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 46.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Mandiant will post -1.09 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP William T. Robbins sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.25, for a total transaction of $912,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ronald E. F. Codd sold 78,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.63, for a total transaction of $1,453,140.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 328,412 shares of company stock worth $6,678,712 over the last ninety days. 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MNDT. KRS Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Mandiant in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Carroll Investors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Mandiant during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Mandiant during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Mandiant in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in Mandiant in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. 80.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mandiant, Inc operates as an intelligence-led security company. The firm engages in intelligence-based cybersecurity solutions that allow organizations to prepare for, prevent, respond to, and remediate cyber attacks. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, EMEA, APAC, and Other.

