Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

MTW has been the topic of several other research reports. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Manitowoc from $24.00 to $18.50 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Manitowoc in a research report on Friday, March 11th. They issued an underweight rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Manitowoc from $23.00 to $18.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Manitowoc from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $21.58.

MTW traded down $0.52 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $14.56. 6,232 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 298,184. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $16.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $513.43 million, a P/E ratio of 48.27 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Manitowoc has a 52-week low of $14.73 and a 52-week high of $28.33.

Manitowoc ( NYSE:MTW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.28. Manitowoc had a return on equity of 4.71% and a net margin of 0.64%. The company had revenue of $497.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $514.47 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.19 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Manitowoc will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MTW. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Manitowoc in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new position in Manitowoc during the third quarter worth $33,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Manitowoc during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new position in Manitowoc during the third quarter valued at $70,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Manitowoc by 193.5% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,605 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 3,036 shares during the period. 75.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Manitowoc Company, Inc provides engineered lifting solutions in the Americas, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. It designs, manufactures, and distributes crawler-mounted lattice-boom cranes under the Manitowoc brand; a line of top-slewing and self-erecting tower cranes under the Potain brand; mobile hydraulic cranes under the Grove, Shuttlelift, and National Crane brands; and hydraulic boom trucks under the National Crane brand.

