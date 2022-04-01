ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $126.17.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of ManpowerGroup in a report on Friday, March 11th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ManpowerGroup in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

MAN traded up $0.91 on Friday, reaching $94.83. 2,566 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 435,857. ManpowerGroup has a one year low of $84.32 and a one year high of $125.07. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $101.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $102.09. The company has a market cap of $5.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

ManpowerGroup ( NYSE:MAN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The business services provider reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.19. ManpowerGroup had a net margin of 1.85% and a return on equity of 16.39%. The company had revenue of $5.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.48 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that ManpowerGroup will post 8.79 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Donald O. Mondano sold 1,471 shares of ManpowerGroup stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $161,810.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its position in ManpowerGroup by 81.8% during the 3rd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 141,268 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $15,296,000 after purchasing an additional 63,546 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in shares of ManpowerGroup by 328.6% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 543,057 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $58,802,000 after acquiring an additional 416,355 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its holdings in shares of ManpowerGroup by 34.3% in the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 20,804 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,253,000 after acquiring an additional 5,314 shares during the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of ManpowerGroup in the 3rd quarter valued at $5,842,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of ManpowerGroup by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 855,809 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $92,667,000 after acquiring an additional 65,789 shares during the last quarter. 94.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ManpowerGroup, Inc engages in the provision of workforce solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, Asia Pacific Middle East, and Right Management. The Americas segment offers services as Manpower, Experis, and ManpowerGroup Solutions through both branch and franchise offices.

