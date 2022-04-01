Marathon Gold (TSE:MOZ) Stock Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $2.87

Marathon Gold Co. (TSE:MOZ – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$2.87 and traded as low as C$2.68. Marathon Gold shares last traded at C$2.71, with a volume of 422,354 shares changing hands.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James set a C$3.50 price objective on Marathon Gold and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 18th. TD Securities upped their target price on Marathon Gold from C$4.00 to C$4.50 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, National Bankshares upped their target price on Marathon Gold from C$4.25 to C$4.50 in a report on Friday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Marathon Gold has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$4.54.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$691.50 million and a P/E ratio of -90.33. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$2.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$3.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 12.73 and a current ratio of 12.92.

Marathon Gold Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource projects in Canada. The company explores for gold, and precious and base metal deposits. Its flagship property is the Valentine Lake gold property with four mineralized deposits located in Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada.

