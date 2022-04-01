Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Cowen boosted their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $83.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Barclays boosted their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Marathon Petroleum from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $83.00.

Shares of NYSE:MPC traded down $0.91 during trading on Thursday, reaching $84.59. 105,772 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,189,691. Marathon Petroleum has a 12 month low of $50.19 and a 12 month high of $87.10. The firm has a market cap of $47.25 billion, a PE ratio of 5.64, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.91. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $77.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Marathon Petroleum ( NYSE:MPC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.83. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 4.74% and a net margin of 8.05%. The company had revenue of $35.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.94) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 95.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Marathon Petroleum will post 6.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th were given a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 15th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.74%. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.48%.

In other news, VP Carl Kristopher Hagedorn sold 4,695 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.66, for a total transaction of $364,613.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Kim K.W. Rucker sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.75, for a total transaction of $398,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 14,695 shares of company stock valued at $1,178,364. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MPC. Boston Partners increased its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 1.0% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 12,301,012 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $760,536,000 after purchasing an additional 124,088 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 6.8% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 11,826,303 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $730,983,000 after purchasing an additional 756,958 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 5.4% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,728,383 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $723,046,000 after purchasing an additional 602,473 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Marathon Petroleum in the fourth quarter valued at $411,853,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 10.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,031,130 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $310,974,000 after purchasing an additional 465,078 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.01% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments: Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale.

