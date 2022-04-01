Marel hf. (OTC:MRRLF) PT Lowered to €7.20

Marel hf. (OTC:MRRLF – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €7.70 ($8.46) to €7.20 ($7.91) in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock.
Shares of MRRLF opened at $5.10 on Wednesday.
Marel hf. Company Profile
