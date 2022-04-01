Marel hf. (OTC:MRRLF) PT Lowered to €7.20

Marel hf. (OTC:MRRLF – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €7.70 ($8.46) to €7.20 ($7.91) in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Shares of MRRLF opened at $5.10 on Wednesday.

Marel hf. Company Profile (Get Rating)

Marel hf. develops, manufactures, sells, and distributes processing equipment, systems, software, and services for poultry, meat, and fish industries. The company's Poultry Processing segment offers integrated systems, software, and services for processing broilers, turkeys, and ducks. Its Meat Processing segment provides processing equipment, systems, software, and services of pork, beef, veal, and sheep.

